Let's Talk About The Uterus, Says This Crusader

In India, if there is any topic apart from sex that is not openly discussed, it is menstruation. A normal and a naturally occurring phenomenon, periods come with a whole lot of taboos. This prompted Bandra resident Archana Sharma to set out on a journey to 'shamelessly' discuss two things about the uterus - menstruation and cervical cancer.

"My mission is called 'Healthy Womb, Healthy Nation' which started in 1993, when I was totally perturbed on seeing menstruating women being treated as untouchables. There are so many period taboos that for a lot of, their menstrual cycles become like a curse", says Sharma, who is also an actor. She says it is a very difficult subject to talk about to people as not everyone is open to discuss it, but she has not given up.

Sharma travels to rural and urban areas across the nation to teach young girls and older women about the importance of menstrual hygiene, healthy practices to be adopted during periods and overall uterus health. "I speak to young school students who are expected to start their menstrual cycles and also women over 50. Even after menopause, they need to take care of themselves, especially their uterus. Else, it may lead to cervical cancer", explains the motivational speaker. Sharma adds that most women after hitting menopause do not take care of themselves and don't keep a check on the condition of their uterus. If one does not maintain menstrual hygiene, then it could possibly lead to several medical issues.

Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies says that Sharma has been working hard towards the eradication of cervical cancer, creating awareness about menstrual hygiene. Till date, he says, she has educated more than two lakh women from the rural and urban areas.

She has conducted sessions on menstrual hygiene and cervical cancer in Shahapur, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nasik and Surat, among other places. From streets, platforms, schools, corporates, CISF campus to balwadis - Sharma has conducted sessions at all kinds of places. During the course of her menstrual hygiene awareness campaigns, Sharma realised that cervical cancer has been on the rise and it is also a topic that people shy away from. "Talking about cervical cancer is the need of the hour. So around eight years ago, I started conducted awareness campaigns and screening camps," shares Sharma.

She explains that health-care experts make presentations to show the people, as audio-visual elements help make them understand the subjects better. These experts have also conducted cervical cancer screenings for free or at a minimal charge.

"At a few locations, women were detected with cervical cancer of various stages. And in such scenarios, we have guided the patients to hospitals that have government schemes," explains Sharma.

The do-gooder in the past three decades, had donated around 80,000 sanitary pads to women in rural villages. She believes that in order to establish a healthy nation, children need to be healthy, which is possible if wombs of mothers are safe, healthy and ease-free. "So if the mother is healthy, the nation will be healthy. Hence, 'Healthy Womb Healthy Nation'."