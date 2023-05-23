Legal literacy of women in India will ensure access to Justice; Inauguration of Centre for Legal Education

JGU International Academy | PTI

New Delhi: "Legal literacy of women in India is a steppingstone for ensuring access to justice and this underpins the inauguration of Jindal Global University International Academy and Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Centre for Clinical Legal Education", said Justice Surya Kant at the inauguration of JGU International Academy in New Delhi and the establishment of Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Centre for Clinical Legal Education.

Justice Surya Kant further said, "Another commendable initiative of O.P. Jindal Global University is in creating awareness among children about protection against sexual offences and to sensitize them about their rights and remedies in case they fall victims of harassment. The university, with the support of its distinguished faculty, has extended its activities into the real world as well."

"Clinical legal education of this nature focuses on the practical application of law at the grassroots level and investigates its actual impact on society. Such an approach to legal education and the university’s efforts in this regard are creditable", adds Justice Surya Kant.

The event paid homage to Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, who epitomized humanism through his thoughts and actions in his various roles as an eminent judge, a self-motivated minister, a socially-oriented lawyer, a prolific author, and last but not the least, as the earliest voice of access to justice to all.

Justice Krishna Iyer had the vision to make legal aid a public good and the naming of the Jindal Global Law School’s Centre for Clinical Legal Education after Justice Krishna Iyer is a step towards fulfilling his vision and is quite opportune.

Mr. R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India in the Guest of Honour’s address observed, “Legal education must be transformed into justice education. This means, moving as quickly as possible from the ills of the adversarial justice system into a system where justice is not merely affordable but makes you feel at home and brings you comfort and solace. The feeling of being an alien or feeling alienated in an institution or a system is not good for a country. When I talk about Indian jurisprudence, I would not talk from a hegemonic point of view. Not that India would become another colonial centre of world thought and power but if it moves away from colonialism of all kinds—of space and mind, I think they will be able to open a space of equality.”

Founding Chancellor and Benefactor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Mr. Naveen Jindal in his recollections stated that, “The story of JGU started in 2006 when I spoke to the Vice Chancellor for the very first time. The idea came through for an institution of law and at a time when I was exploring the possibilities of law to obtain the right to fly the Indian National Flag for the citizens of India. The judiciary, lawyers and the law strongly supported and strengthened me.