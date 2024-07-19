'Learn Here & Go Home,' Says Canada Immigration Minister On Long-Term Visa Reassessment Policy

Immigration Minister Marc Miller | immigration ca

Canada is reconsidering the number of long-term visas granted to international students in an effort to control immigration and population growth. This move comes as the government faces increasing pressure to address the rising cost of living, housing shortages, and higher unemployment rates.

Aligning student visas with labour market needs

Immigration Minister Marc Miller highlighted that federal and provincial officials are discussing ways to better align international student admissions with labour market demands. Miller underlined that study visas shouldn't be taken as a guarantee of residency or citizenship, even though Canada has historically utilised its universities and colleges as channels for attracting educated, working-age immigrants, as reported by economic times.

"People should be coming here to educate themselves and perhaps go home and bring those skills back to their country," said Miller, stressing the need to refocus on education rather than immigration promises.

New limits on student visas

Earlier this year, Canada introduced a cap on the number of international student visas issued, projecting fewer than 300,000 new student permits for the year, a significant reduction from approximately 437,000 last year. This cap is part of the government's strategy to better control immigration and address domestic challenges.

Post-graduate work permits under scrutiny

The rapid increase in the number of post-graduate work permits (PGWPs) issued in recent years has also prompted a review. In 2022, there were 132,000 new PGWP holders in Canada, a 78% increase from four years earlier. Miller noted that the government is now scrutinising which students should stay in the country post-graduation.

"Canada needs to do a better job making sure jobs for international students are commensurate with the studies they’ve undertaken," Miller said. The aim is to match post-graduate work permits to labour shortages in various provinces more effectively.

Miller acknowledged that Canada is now perceived as less welcoming to international students, a shift he views positively. He believes that study visas should be seen as opportunities for quality education rather than easy routes to permanent residency.

"We’ve built a very important consensus around immigration in Canada, but that’s being chipped away at," Miller said, expressing concern about signs of racism within the country, as reported by Economic times. He stressed the importance of maintaining a positive attitude towards immigration while addressing these emerging challenges.