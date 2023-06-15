LAWCET results 2023 will be announced shorty at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Final answer key is also expected to be released along with result. For more details, one can go to the official website. | Representational Pic

The details of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET) with respect to the results will be out today. This was announced by Osmania University, Hyderabad and Telangana State Council of higher education.

Candidates who have applied for this exam can check their result on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. In order to check the results candidates must be ready with registration number and password. The TS LAWCET result will be released for the exam that was conducted on May 25, 2023.

Steps to check TS LAWCET Result 2023:

Go to the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, look for result tab Click on the "TS LAWCET Result 2023" link Enter Registration Number and Password The result will open up on screen Go through the same and download it Take its printout for future reference

The cut-off for this exam will vary depending on various factors. It includes candidate's category, the number of available seats and so on. TS LAWCET 2023 exam will become eligible to participate in the seat allotment process. TSCHE will conduct the seat allotment process in two phases.

Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key on May 29. The last date for submission of objections to the Preliminary Key was May 31, till 5 pm. Final answer key is also expected to be released along with result. For more details, one can go to the official website.