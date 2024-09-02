 Law Student, IPS Officer’s Daughter Found Dead In Lucknow Hostel Room
The police found no suspicious items and the room was locked from the inside. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The body of a 19-year-old law student, Anika Rastogi, was found lying on the floor of her hostel room at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow's Ashiyana area, news agency PTI reported citing police.

The deceased, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. “She died due to cardiac arrest,” the university stated.

According to PTI, local police officials mentioned that Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Officials said that Anika was found unconscious in her hostel room late last night. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

article-image

According to initial media reports, Anika had retired to her room last night and did not respond to any calls or knocks afterward. Her friends, concerned by her silence, broke open the door to her room and found her lying unconscious. The police confirmed that the room was locked from the inside, and no suspicious items were discovered.

The police later reported that her body had been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of her death.

