Lata Mangeshkar helped set up college 40 years ago

The melody queen Lata Mangeshkar was honored on Sunday in Latur, Maharashtra, at a college named after her father, for which she organized a special charity show over 40 years ago to raise funds for its establishment.

Lata Mangeshkar was the prime mover in the efforts that culminated in the setting up of the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar College in Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga tehsil, situated on the border with Karnataka.

Several villagers said they always felt a special bond with the departed legend, who had visited on December 4, 1976 for the inauguration of the hospital.

She organised the 'Sangeet Rajni' event on February 28, 1981 to raise funds as promised to the Sharadopasak Shikshan Sanstha, villagers said."Her help in the education field of Latur is invaluable," Vishwanathrao Valade, the president of the Sharadopasak Shikshan Sanstha, said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:18 PM IST