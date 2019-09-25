Last day to apply for IIM CAT 2019

The Indian Institute of Management of Kozhikode will close its registrations today for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Anyone who might have missed can still register online at iimcat.ac.in.

For the students who missed the application due to heavy rains in several states, IIM Kozhikode extended its deadline last week.

IIM-Kozhikode will host 2019 CAT on the 24th od November in two sessions across 374 centres in 156 cities. Every year over 2 lakh candidates appear for CAT, the eligibility test for IIMs and other business schools.

After clearing CAT, applicants have to appear for different admission procedures at each IIMs.