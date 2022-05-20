Last Date To Submit NEET UG Application Form Today

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam for undergraduates will be conducted on July 17 as a pen-and-paper test with 200 questions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam for 200 minutes.

NEET exam 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to register:

Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" link available on the homepage. Register yourself and fill out the application form. Upload all the required documents and pay the NEET UG application fee online. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 02:25 PM IST