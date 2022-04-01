Last date to register for DJSE 2022 on April 3, Get all details here

April 3 marks the last date to register for Delhi Judicial Services Examination (DJSE). The examination will be conducted on April 24.

Directed by Delhi High Court, here are a few important things to remember:-

Admit Card must be filled in English language only on the official website- (www.delhihighcourt.nic.in) Enter the examination center with an original and valid photo identity such as Voter Identity Card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the Bar Association or a Government Authority, Aadhar Card, or PAN Card. No candidate without an original and valid photo identity shall be allowed to enter the examination center. Proof of identity in the form of images on mobile phones shall not be permitted. The decision of the High Court of Delhi regarding the eligibility of a candidate for admission to the examination shall be final. A candidate in Government Service or working in a Public Sector Undertaking or a Bank whether in a permanent or temporary capacity must inform his/her parent office that he/she has applied for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022. Such candidate, if selected for Viva-Voce, shall be required to produce 'No Objection Certificate from his /her employer at the time of Viva-Voce. Candidate will be required to answer all questions/question papers in English, except to the extent otherwise indicated in the syllabus. The Candidates should bring his/her own pencil/pen and ink but not any other articles such as notes, loose sheets etc. into the examination hall. 7. Canvassing or use of unfair means in any form shall be considered a disqualification. A candidate, who claims to belong to Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe or Persons with Disability categories (identified disabilities), if declared successful in the Mains Examination (Written), must submit the original Caste/Disability Certificate (as the case may be) to the Joint Registrar (Exams-DHJS & DJS), Delhi High Court within five days of the declaration of the result.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:23 PM IST