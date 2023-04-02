Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) have closed the application process for Patwari posts today on April 2,2023.
Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.
Last date to apply for PSSSB, Patwari exam 2023
The last date for submission of the fee is April 5, 2023.
Vacancy details
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 710 Patwari posts.
Application Fee
For General category candidates: Rs.1000
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories: Rs. 250
ESM and Dependent categories: Rs. 200
PH/PwD categories: Rs. 500
Here is the Direct link to apply
Steps to apply for PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023
Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link
Enter your login credentials and submit
Fill out the application form
Upload the required documents and submit
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)