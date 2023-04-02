 Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLast date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov. The last date for submission of the fee is April 5, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
PSSSB, Patwari recruitment 2023 | Representative Pic

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) have closed the application process for Patwari posts today on April 2,2023.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.

Last date to apply for PSSSB, Patwari exam 2023

The last date for submission of the fee is April 5, 2023.

Read Also
UPSSC PCS 2018 prelims results declared; follow these steps to check
article-image

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 710 Patwari posts.

Application Fee

For General category candidates: Rs.1000

For SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories: Rs. 250

ESM and Dependent categories: Rs. 200

PH/PwD categories: Rs. 500

Here is the Direct link to apply

Steps to apply for PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Enter your login credentials and submit

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and submit

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam CEE 2023 registration process to close tomorrow at astu.ac.in; Click here for direct link

Assam CEE 2023 registration process to close tomorrow at astu.ac.in; Click here for direct link

Students at NIT, Assam charged for violently beating 2 juniors on campus

Students at NIT, Assam charged for violently beating 2 juniors on campus

Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Scrutiny registration to begin at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Scrutiny registration to begin at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

Delhi's Ambedkar University to launch 5 new schools for science and social science

Delhi's Ambedkar University to launch 5 new schools for science and social science