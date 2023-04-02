Last date to apply for Punjab Patwari recruitment 2023 at sssb.punjab.gov

PSSSB, Patwari recruitment 2023 | Representative Pic

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) have closed the application process for Patwari posts today on April 2,2023.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.

Last date to apply for PSSSB, Patwari exam 2023

The last date for submission of the fee is April 5, 2023.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 710 Patwari posts.

Application Fee

For General category candidates: Rs.1000

For SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories: Rs. 250

ESM and Dependent categories: Rs. 200

PH/PwD categories: Rs. 500

Here is the Direct link to apply

Steps to apply for PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Enter your login credentials and submit

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and submit