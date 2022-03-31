Last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 today, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the JEE Main 2022 registration process today.

The JEE Main online application process which started from March 1 will end today, March 31. Applicants who wish to appear for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds- first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:27 PM IST