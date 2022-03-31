e-Paper Get App
Last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 today, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the JEE Main 2022 registration process today.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

The JEE Main online application process which started from March 1 will end today, March 31. Applicants who wish to appear for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds- first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:27 PM IST