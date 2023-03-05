e-Paper Get App
Last date for applications of 40 Assistant Teachers at Delhi Cantonment Board; click to apply

Interested Candidates can apply for the posts if they have passed senior secondary with at least 50 percent marks and have 2 years Diploma in Elementary education from a recognized Board. Also they should have passed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

FPJ Education Desk | Sunday, March 05, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Recruitment for 40 Assistant Teacher posts | official website DCB

New Delhi: Recruitment for 40 Assistant Teacher posts are open in Delhi Cantonment Board(DCB). Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

The registration process has started from February 22 and will end on March 17, 2023.

Eligibility:

Interested Candidates can apply for the posts if they have passed senior secondary with at least 50 percent marks and have 2 years Diploma in Elementary education from a recognized Board. Also they should have passed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Age limit: The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

The admit cards for written test will be uploaded on the Board's website.

Candidates should not sent more than one application for the post

For official notification click here.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 418 for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 for Assistant...

Lady Shri Ram College to recruit 89 Assistant professors at various levels; click to apply

Last date for applications of 40 Assistant Teachers at Delhi Cantonment Board; click to apply

Jharkhand: Home Guard recruitment vacancies for 1478 posts; know more

IIT Delhi to fill seats for 89 vacancies, click here to apply

