Last date for applications of 40 Assistant Teachers at Delhi Cantonment Board; click to apply

Recruitment for 40 Assistant Teacher posts | official website DCB

New Delhi: Recruitment for 40 Assistant Teacher posts are open in Delhi Cantonment Board(DCB). Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

The registration process has started from February 22 and will end on March 17, 2023.

Eligibility:

Interested Candidates can apply for the posts if they have passed senior secondary with at least 50 percent marks and have 2 years Diploma in Elementary education from a recognized Board. Also they should have passed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Age limit: The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

The admit cards for written test will be uploaded on the Board's website.

Candidates should not sent more than one application for the post

For official notification click here.