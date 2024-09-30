Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!

The application process for the recruitment campaign of the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) is set to close today, September 30, 2024. The candidates who wish to participate in the hiring campaign that aims to fill up to 45 vacant posts for the Junior Judicial Translator position need to apply on the MPHC's official website, mphc.gov.in.

The candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms after September 30. The correction window is expected to open on October 3 and close on October 5, 2024.

The application fee for candidates from general categories as well as other regions is Rs 943.40, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must pay an application fee of Rs 743.40.



Interested candidates are expected to keep visiting the website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, www.mphe.gov.in, from time to time to get information about the upcoming procedures related to the selection process. Candidates will be considered to be aware of the information given on the website. No objection will be accepted on the basis of the non-availability of update/corrigendum information on the website, according to the official notification.

Access the official notification by clicking here.