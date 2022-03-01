Lam Research India signs MoU with IISc for sponsored Fellowship Program

Lam Research India announced today it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru to offer a sponsored fellowship program for second-year Master of Technology (MTech) students, starting in the 2022-2023 academic year.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with IISc to develop talent and drive the technological innovation in the semiconductor industry,” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president, and general manager at Lam Research India. “With access to a talent pool as strong as IISc’s, we expect to significantly enhance Lam Research India’s innovation contribution to the ecosystem. This MoU will facilitate the training and development of CeNSE MTech students as we continue to work on advanced semiconductor technologies at Lam India.”

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices

Key highlights

As part of the sponsored fellowship program, second-year master’s students will be selected from the mechanical and electrical engineering streams of CeNSE.

The selected students will receive an opportunity to conduct their MTech project on research topics related to Lam Research’s domains of thermal management, materials and coating, additive manufacturing, Equipment Intelligence®, and others, with CeNSE faculty advising on their dissertations.

“Industry-sponsored CeNSE MTech Fellowships are aimed at attracting talent from the traditional areas of engineering and science, and exposing them to new opportunities in the emerging electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry,” said Prof. Srinivasan Raghavan, chairperson of CeNSE at IISc Bangalore.

The program will help the students to bridge the gap between the foundation they have acquired in their undergraduate courses in mechanical, electrical, materials, and chemical engineering or physical and chemical sciences and the job requirements of companies in this area.

As part of the CeNSE MTech fellowship program, there will be various engagements planned between the students and Lam Research representatives to enhance knowledge exchange and foster stronger collaboration. The fellowship will encourage students to think of challenges faced by the industry, research solutions, and open up internship opportunities for students to join Lam Research. The students will get an opportunity to interact, learn, work, and get mentored by industry leaders from across the globe, it added in a press statement.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:12 AM IST