Ladakh administration to work on developing education sector, says LG B D Mishra

New Delhi: Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) on Tuesday said his administration will work to further develop education and health sectors in the union territory and ensure employment for the youth. Mishra, who took over as the Lt Governor on February 19, was speaking at the Matho Nagrang festival at the Matho monastery here.

During the festival, Buddhist monks performed Chhams (sacred mask dance). Mishra wished people on the occasion of Matho Nagrang and appreciated the people from different religious communities living in Ladakh for maintaining brotherhood and harmony. "We will work for further developing education and health sectors in Ladakh along with working for the protection of land and environment and ensuring employment for the youth through various skilling programmes," the LG said.

He assured the people of Ladakh that he will work for the region's overall development as a family member does. He also said steps would be taken to address the issue of exorbitant airfares charged by airlines for flights to Ladakh so that residents of the union territory do not suffer.

Mishra asked for the cooperation of the people of Ladakh so that he can expedite the development work to serve every Ladakhi, including the last man living in the remotest location.

He said he will work tirelessly in close coordination with the Centre to develop the region. Separately, Mishra held a meeting at Raj Niwas to discuss the possibility of developing agriculture and horticulture projects and providing employment to the people through primary productive sectors in Ladakh. Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Ravinder Kumar and Deputy Director, Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), Dorjey Angchok attended the meeting, an official spokesperson said.

The LG asked the officials about initiatives that can be taken in the field of agriculture, horticulture and other primary sectors for production purposes and for generating employment, he said. "Factors such as fertility of soil, weather and area available must be integrated while initiating work on the projects," Mishra said.

He also asked about vegetables and fruits that can be grown in Zanskar and directed Angchok to submit the project plan and start work on it at the earliest. Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Kumar informed the LG about some projects initiated by his department to start apple, apricot and sea buckthorn orchards along with dairy and poultry farming in different parts of Ladakh. Mishra directed Kumar to take these projects forward, and assess and ensure the optimum economic management, local support and acceptability while starting a project, the spokesperson said.