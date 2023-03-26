KVS Class 1 admission registration begins at kvsangathan.nic.in; check details here

Registration for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 begins from tomorrow | Representational pic

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced that it will begin the registrations for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 from tomorrow, March 27, 2023.

The application form will be available tomorrow for parents and guardians to register on behalf of the students on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Based on the official schedule released, the registration will commence from 10 AM on March 27.

Parents, guardians and other stakeholders will be able to register up to April 7, 2023 till 7 AM. The upper age limit is 6 years of age to be eligible for KVS Class 1.

As per the guideline notice, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 9 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 exam. Details related to age limit is mentioned inside the guidelines notice.

Class 2 Admission will begin from April 3, 2023 at 8 am till April 12, 2023 up to 4 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only.

“Admission will not be granted, if wrong and misleading information in the application form is found at the time of scrutiny by the KV.” reads the official notification.

KVS Admission 2023 schedule PDF download

KVS Admission 2023 Notice PDF download

KVS class 1 Admission 2023 - How to apply

Visit the official website– kvsaonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Click on the registration link for KVS admission

Read all instructions carefully

Click on the proceed option

Now fill the child's name, date of birth, phone number, Aadhaar details, email etc. and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for reference.