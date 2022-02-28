KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 registration begins today; here's how to register on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On Monday, February 28, the registration process for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas in Class 1 began.
Parents and guardians can fill out an application form for their children on KVS's official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The deadline for registering for class 1 admission is March 21.
The first admission list for Class 1 will be announced on March 25, 2022. The second and third lists will be released on April 1 and 8, respectively, if seats remain vacant after the first list.
Here is how to apply
1)Go to the official website- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
2)Click the registration link on the homepage.
3)First-time user registration (sign-up)
4)Login (sign in) to the application portal for admissions.
5)Filling out an application for admission and attach supporting documents
6)Keep a hard copy of the document for future use.
Click here to register and know the details -https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/instruction.html
