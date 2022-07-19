KVPY Aptitude Test to be discontinued from this year; Details here |

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exams will not be continued from this year. According to a notification, Department Of Science and Technology (DST) has decided to include KVPY with INSPIRE. "Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," read the notification.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship program initiated and funded by the DST, Government of India. Top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) conduct the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programs.

Candidates are shortlisted depending on the marks obtained in the aptitude test and an interview. The first merit list is prepared depending on the results of aptitude test and interview.

The KVPY result 2021 was declared on June 24. The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list was released for SA, SB, and SX streams. The KVPY merit list is uploaded on the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Read Also IIsc Bangalore releases KVPY 2021 Results; Lear how to check