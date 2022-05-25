KVPY 2021 answer key out; here’s how to download

Photo- Education Desk

The answer keys and question papers for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Youjana (KVPY) 2021 exam have been released by The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key at the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

KVPY 2021 was held on May 22. Candidates who have any objections related to the published answer key can raise objections till May 27, 2022.

Here's how to download:-

1: Visit the official website i.e – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

2: Click on the link of the answer key

3: Click on the link of your stream

4.Check and download the answer key for future use