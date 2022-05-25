e-Paper Get App

KVPY 2021 answer key out; here’s how to download

The answer keys and question papers for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Youjana (KVPY) 2021 exam have been released by The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo- Education Desk

The answer keys and question papers for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Youjana (KVPY) 2021 exam have been released by The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key at the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

KVPY 2021 was held on May 22. Candidates who have any objections related to the published answer key can raise objections till May 27, 2022.

Here's how to download:-

1: Visit the official website i.e – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

2: Click on the link of the answer key

3: Click on the link of your stream

4.Check and download the answer key for future use

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKVPY 2021 answer key out; here’s how to download

RECENT STORIES

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...

Rahul Gandhi did not take clearance from Centre before London visit: Report

Rahul Gandhi did not take clearance from Centre before London visit: Report