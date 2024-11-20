KTET 2024: Last Chance To Apply Today, Admit Card On January 8

KTET 2024 | Representative image

The last day for prospective teachers in Kerala to apply is today, November 20, when the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 registration window closes.

Application Fees



The application fee is Rs. 500 (Rupees 500) for all categories and ₹250 (Rupees 250 and Fifty) for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

How to apply?

-Go to the official website of the Kerala TET, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

-On the home page, select the registration link for KTET November 2024.

-Candidates must enter their registration information on a new page that opens.



-Once finished, click the submit button.



-Fill out the application after you log in to your account.



-After you've paid the application fees, click "Submit."



After downloading, save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Important dates



On January 8, 2025, the admit card will be available on the official website.



The dates for the 2025 Kerala TET exam are January 18 and 19. On both days, the first shift will be from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., while the second shift will be from 2 p.m. to 4.

KTET 2024



The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), which is offered twice a year, determines whether applicants are competent to teach in Kerala's Lower and Upper Primary Schools. The KTET exam papers will contain 150 questions, each carrying one mark.