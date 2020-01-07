KTET 2019 Result declared, check results at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the result for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which was held in November last year. The candidates can download their result through KTET's official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala TET 2019 exam was held on 16th and 24th November 2019 at different test centres based across the state. It was conducted in two different shifts, the morning shift held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala TET selection will comprise of four categories. The first three categories are of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes teachers. The last category is for language teachers which includes Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to upper primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to high school level).

Steps to check KTET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on the link for KTET November 2019 result

Step 3: You will be directed to the login page

Step 4: Choose the category applied for and enter your register number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on check result

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a printout