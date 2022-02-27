K'taka Universities make E-office made mandatory from Mar 1

All the Universities in Karnataka has made it mandatory to submit files online only by using the 'e-office' software platform from March 1.



C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Higher Education Minister, has written a letter to the State Additional Chief Secretary, G. Kumar Naik directing the officials of the department to send back the files which arrive in physical format after the proposed March 1 deadline.



In the letter, he has said, "Universities were instructed earlier to submit all the files through e-office. But it has come to my notice that some of the universities have still not implemented e-office despite prior instruction to do so."



He has added that, though his office was functioning completely based on e-office, letters, files and proposals from universities were still being sent in physical format.



Expressing dissatisfaction over this decision, Ashwathnarayan has said this has defeated the very purpose of implementation of e-office.



The objective of the e-office is to enable speedy delivery of services and bring transparency in the system.



Universities will become irrelevant if the universities do not adapt to the present-day work patterns, the Education Minister added in the letter.



The Minister has also directed to constitute a committee to prepare a report within 15 days on digitalisation, Unified University and College Management System, and National Academic Depository which are being implemented as per the New Education Policy, 2020.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:58 AM IST