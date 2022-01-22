K'taka HC cancels bail to rape accused teacher, as parents challenge order

The Karnataka High Court has cancelled the bail to a lecturer who is facing charges of raping a girl and taking nude pictures of her. The accused had obtained bail from a local court.

The bench headed by Justice H.P. Sandesh gave the order on Friday after taking up the inquiry into the petition filed by the victim's parents challenging the bail orders from a local court.

The incident had taken place within the limits of Subramanya police station in Dakshina Kannada district in 2018. The parents of the girl had lodged a complaint in this regard in 2021. The accused was charged of raping the girl and later taking nude pictures of the victim.

The police, after lodging the FIR, had sent him to judicial custody. Two days later, Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court granted bail to the accused lecturer L. Gururaj. The parents had submitted a petition in this regard challenging the order.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:12 PM IST