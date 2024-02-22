 KSP Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024 Released
KSP Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024 Released

Download your KSP Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card 2024 now. Visit cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in for details.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the hall tickets for the Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) recruitment examination for the year 2024. The admit cards are now available for download on the official website, cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in. 

Vacancy Detail:

The recruitment aims to fill 1,137 Constable vacancies in the Karnataka State Police force.

Exam Date:

The examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024.

How to Download KSP Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official KSP recruitment website: cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in.

Click on the "My Application" link on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Download the hall ticket after submission.

It is important to ensure that all personal details, including photo, name, signature, and gender, are accurately printed. In the event of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly notify the relevant authorities for rectification.

article-image

For additional information and updates regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka Police recruitment.

