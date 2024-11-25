 KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!
The KSET 2024 answer key is expected to be made available online soon by the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA).

article-image

The KSET 2024 answer key is expected to be made available online soon by the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA). The provisional KSET answer key is available for download on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, for those who took the exam on November 24, 2024.

How to download KSET 2024 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA website.

Step 2: Choose the KSET answer key link from the 'News & Events' section on the webpage.

Step 3: Select the link for Karnataka SET Answers Key.

Step 4: Select the link to the corresponding KSET answer key per subject.

Step 5: Get the KSET answer key now.

article-image

How to raise objection:

Step 1: Visit the Official KSET website.

Step 2: Find and click on "KSET Answer Key Objection" Link

Step 3: Use your registered credentials to log in to your account.

Step 4: Pay the required fee for submitting the objection.

Step 5: After payment, submit your objections against the provisional KSET answer key.

To choose assistant professors for state universities, the Karnataka KSET test was administered on January 13. Paper 1 was administered between 10 and 11 a.m., and Paper 2 was administered between 12 and 2 p.m. The exam has a total score of 300.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website

