KSEEB to release Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 soon; check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

<p>The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to release the results for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 soon. Candidates can check their results on the Board's official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to News18, the KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Result will be declared by last week of July.</p><p>Although the official date of result declaration is yet to be announced, an official of the board has confirmed to NDTV that the new update regarding the result declaration date will be released through media for the general public. The SSLC supplementary examinations were held from 21 June to 28 June, 2019. The students who had failed in a subject or two in the SSLC exams had appeared for supplementary examinations.</p><p><strong>Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in</p><p>Step 2: Click on the result link for Karnataka SSLC supplementary</p><p>Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in details</p><p>Step 4: Hit 'Submit'</p><p>Step 5: Your SSLC supplementary result will appear on the page.</p>