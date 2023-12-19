KS Wiki: Indian Government's Answer To Wikipedia, Albeit With A Desi Focus

Representative image

The Union government has unveiled a new initiative, IKS Wiki, an online repository aimed at disseminating information on traditional knowledge and culture. The platform that will serve as an authentic library that can be accessed globally is being developed by the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division within the education ministry.

The division has invited students to apply for an internship programme to contribute to the development of IKS Wiki. The new programme emphasises the importance of multidisciplinary research on indigenous knowledge.

The internship programme spans various forms of artistic expression, including pictures, sketches, and multimedia like cartoons and graphics, with a priority on depicting "oral traditions of Bharat."

The deadline for receiving student applications is set for Dec 25. The selected interns will be announced on Jan 5. The repository will focus on providing the information in a simplified manner to ensure it is accessible to a wider audience, with articles presented in multiple Indian languages and English.

Unlike existing repositories like Wikipedia and Bharatpedia, IKS Wiki stands out as the first statesponsored endeavour in this domain. Each intern will be remunerated with ₹1,000 per accepted article, incentivising meaningful contributions.