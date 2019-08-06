Kota University BA 1st Year Result declared here's how to Check

Kota University BA first year result 2019 has been declared. the result is available on the official website. The Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on uok.ac.in.

Candidate should have their hall tickets number to check their results. the university page is not loading due to some technical reason. The university is working on it so it would be resolved soon.

Kota University BA 1st Year Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Kota University on uok.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Scroll down and click on the ‘Exam and Results’ Section available on the homepage

lick on the Result panel Link

Select the Type of Exam i.e. Main or Re-evaluation

Enter hall ticket number and other details to check result

Verify the details entered and click on submit button to proceed

The result will display on the screen

Download it for further reference