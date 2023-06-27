 Kota: Student Threatens Family With ‘Extreme Step’, Rescued By Police
On Sunday, the boy’s father dialled the Childline number and said that his son had called home and threatened that he would take an “extreme step”.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
The teenager from Bihar is enrolled at a coaching centre in the city’s Mahaveer Nagar area. | ANI

 A 17-year-old engineering aspirant who had threatened his parents on the phone that he would take an “extreme step” was rescued by a four-member police team in Rajasthan’s Kota, officials said.

The police said the boy was under tremendous pressure and was also feeling homesick.

The teenager from Bihar is enrolled at a coaching centre in the city’s Mahaveer Nagar area.

On Sunday, the boy’s father dialled the Childline number and said that his son had called home and threatened that he would take an “extreme step”. After Childline operators informed the police control room, personnel at Mahaveer Nagar police station swung into action and traced the boy to the Rangbadi area. He was rescued within 20 minutes.

Harveer Singh, an assistant sub-inspector who was part of the police team, said the teen has been living in Kota for the past three months and is preparing for the engineering entrance examination.

Feeling homesick, he returned to his native place around four days ago. He was feeling tremendous pressure and was even speaking incoherently, the officer said.

The boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which ordered to send him to a shelter home for counselling until his family members reached Kota, Harveer Singh said.

The teen was handed over to his family members after counselling on Monday, said Yagya Singh Hada, the nodal officer for Childline.

Appreciating the team’s efforts, Superintendent of Police (City) Sharad Choudhary felicitated the personnel. Harveer Singh, constables Sabir Hussain, Vikram and Rajesh, and Pratap Singh of the cyber cell were rewarded with a cash prize.

article-image
