Kota: NEET aspirant from Bihar rescued after multiple suicide attempts

Kota: The Child Welfare Committee of Rajasthan has rescued a 17-year-old NEET aspirant after he attempted suicide twice in Mahaveer Nagar here, officials said on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga, was on Tuesday noon going to jump off the third floor of a building on Vishvakarma Road where he was a paying guest but his batchmates rushed to his rescue and stopped him, they said.

Later, the teenager tried slitting his wrist to kill himself, following which the PG owner reported the matter to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the officials added.

A CWC team rescued the boy in the evening and sent him to a shelter home, where he is currently being counselled, and his parents are expected to reach soon, they said.

CWC member Vimal Jain told PTI the teen is a student of Class 12 and was preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year. He had shifted to the PG in Vishvakarma Road earlier this month.

Jain added that before his first suicide attempt on Tuesday, the student sent a message on WhatsApp to a friend reading “Alvida (goodbye), I am going to die”.

On learning about the text message, other students in the PG rushed out of their rooms and found the teen standing on a capstone of the third floor and rescued him. Following the suicide attempt, his friends kept an eye over him throughout the day.

