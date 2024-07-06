 Kota: Unique IDs For Coaching Students, Daily Attendance Made Mandatory To Ensure Wellbeing
From July 15, all students will receive a unique alpha-numeric ID at admission, and daily attendance will be mandatory.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Kota District Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami has announced new measures to enhance student safety and well-being in coaching institutes, as reported by the Indian Express.

From July 15, all students will receive a unique alpha-numeric ID at admission, and daily attendance will be mandatory. If a student misses three consecutive days, the institute must investigate and inform the district administration and police if necessary.

Additionally, coaching institutes will:

- Provide a dedicated team to visit hostels and PGs, interact with students, and address their problems.

- Ensure personal touch to make students feel a sense of belonging.

- Draft a code of conduct for teachers and parents.

- Conduct counseling for parents and inform them about other career-oriented courses.

- Offer easy exit and fee refund policies for students who wish to discontinue.

Hostels and PGs must:

- Install anti-hanging devices, security guards, CCTV, and display police helpline numbers.

- Keep a drop box for complaints and provide student information to the district administration.

As per the news agency, the District Collector has directed all stakeholders to submit a report on their efforts to provide mental support and security to students within two days. Non-compliant institutions will face notices and potential sealing. The goal is to reduce mental pressure and ensure students' overall well-being.

