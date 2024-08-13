Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Continue Ceasework, Urge Police To Conclude Probe By August 14

Kolkata: Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her.

The stir affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush.

When injustice becomes law, resistance is our duty.



Biggest Protest erupts against the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at #RGKar Medical College, Kolkata! While administration was trying to cover UP

Shame!#BENGALHORROR #rgkarmedicalcollege #MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/GQuLUtkLlt — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) August 12, 2024

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from August 13, as a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9. pic.twitter.com/kfJBY3Rkn3 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Deadline Set By Junior Doctors

The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation.

"The ceasework and protest will continue till our demands are met. We have been very clear about our demands. We want a judicial probe into the incident," a protesting junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said.

"Why do they need a deadline till Sunday? We are asking the police to complete their investigation by Wednesday," he added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Gives August 18 As Deadline To Solve The Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of August 18 to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the CBI.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Doctors of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital took out a candle march to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9. pic.twitter.com/H3B8gnIvb9 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

About The Actions Taken By Protesting Doctors & Its Impact

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Till Sunday, junior doctors had attended to emergency duties, but from Monday morning, they stopped all work.

The state government has cancelled the leaves of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, mostly in the OPDs. Talking about managing the rush of patients, an official of state-run SSKM Hospital said that since most of the senior doctors were present on Monday, the pressure could be well tackled.

However, some patients, scheduled to get admitted at different hospitals for surgeries, had to return home after they were given an alternate date by the authorities.

Saiful Alam, a resident of Murshidabad district, reached Kolkata on Sunday evening to get admitted at Shambhunath Pandit Hospital early on Monday.

"I had come to Kolkata on Sunday evening and spent the entire night on the hospital premises. But the next morning, I was given another date for admission," Alam claimed.

Similar scenario was witnessed in other hospitals as patients coming to visit doctors at the OPD or getting admitted for scheduled surgeries were sent back home after rescheduling their appointments.

Hospital's Principal Sandip Ghosh Resigns From His Position

As fallout of the protests, the hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh resigned on Monday morning, but was moved to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).

Junior doctors, interns and house staffers expressed their reservations against Ghosh being moved to the CNMC and locked the doors of the chamber on Monday night.

"We will not allow a person like Sandip Ghosh to take charge of CNMC. We are not feeling secure about this posting. We will not allow him to enter CNMC," one of the agitating junior doctors said.

The doctors, who have been sitting on guard in front of the principal's office, also denied to talk to Trinamool Congress leader and Entally MLA Swarna Kamal Saha and state Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan, who went there this morning. The agitators also asked Saha, who is also the chairman of the medical college's Rogi Kalyan Samiti, and Khan to leave the hospital premises immediately.