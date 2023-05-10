 Kolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

Kolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University, a private university located in New Town, Kolkata, was established in accordance with Sister Nivedita University Act, 2017.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata | PTI

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature degree to industry titan Ratan Tata during its inaugural convocation in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata.

Apart from Tata, the honorary doctorate has also been conferred upon Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro.

Many other dignitaries have also been conferred the doctorate, which includes Chandra Shekhar, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank; Manishankar Mukherjee, writer, and novelist; Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Martin Kampchen, Journalist and Social Worker; Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute.

Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University handed over the honorary doctorates to the personalities.

Sister Nivedita University, a private university located in New Town, Kolkata, was established in accordance with Sister Nivedita University Act, 2017. The institute is named after Sister Nivedita, an Irish woman who was one of the most prominent disciples of Swami Vivekananda.

Read Also
Sanskrit teacher from Karnataka chosen for MBE, an honorary British award
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS SSC results 2023: 86.6% students pass class 10 exams despite paper leak case

TS SSC results 2023: 86.6% students pass class 10 exams despite paper leak case

Kolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

Kolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

WBJEE answer key 2023 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; last date to raise objection May 13

WBJEE answer key 2023 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; last date to raise objection May 13

Himachal student evacuated from Manipur violence says 'never imagined help would come immediately'

Himachal student evacuated from Manipur violence says 'never imagined help would come immediately'

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023: WBBSE announces class 10th exam result date, check here

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023: WBBSE announces class 10th exam result date, check here