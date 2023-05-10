Kolkata: Ratan Tata awarded honorary Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

Ratan Tata | PTI

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata awarded an honorary Doctor of Literature degree to industry titan Ratan Tata during its inaugural convocation in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata.

Apart from Tata, the honorary doctorate has also been conferred upon Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro.

Many other dignitaries have also been conferred the doctorate, which includes Chandra Shekhar, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank; Manishankar Mukherjee, writer, and novelist; Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Martin Kampchen, Journalist and Social Worker; Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute.

Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University handed over the honorary doctorates to the personalities.

Sister Nivedita University, a private university located in New Town, Kolkata, was established in accordance with Sister Nivedita University Act, 2017. The institute is named after Sister Nivedita, an Irish woman who was one of the most prominent disciples of Swami Vivekananda.

