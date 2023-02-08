e-Paper Get App
Kolkata: Indian student bags bronze medal at international Young Chef's Olympiad; Azerbaijan takes top spot

YCO primarily focused on the theme of sustainability and the promotion of original, organic grains such as millets as 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Naureen Shaikh at YCO 2023 | File
Mumbai: India's Naureen Shaikh lifted the bronze trophy at the ninth edition of the International Young Chef Olympiad. Emil Zeynalzade of Azerbaijan bagged the top spot while Thailand's Patiphon Lertsurakitti won the Silver trophy.

Young Chef's Olympiad 2023 concluded in Kolkata after a week of intense cooking and judging in six Indian cities. The Top 10 finalists of YCO were chosen before the olympiad finals held at the IIHM Global Campus in Kolkata. Azerbaijan, England, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States were among the Top 10 Finalists.

