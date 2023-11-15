Kolkata: Female Student Found Dead In Hostel, Investigation Underway

Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in UP's Mainpuri, investigation underway | File

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS): A minor girl student was found dead in a private college hostel here on Wednesday.

The deceased student has been identified as Shabana, an undergraduate student of Heritage College at Anandapur in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

A resident of Bokaro, the girl had come to Kolkata for graduation in arts from the same college and resided at the girl students' hostel of the same institute.

It is learnt that she was alone in her room as her other roommates were away owing to the ongoing festive season.

The local Anandapur police recovered the body from her room at around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and sent it for post-mortem.

Actual cause of her death will only be ascertained after the autopsy report is available.

However, the investigating cops suspect that in all probability the death was a case of suicide.

Her mobile phone has been recovered by the police.

The police are now checking her call lists, SMS and WhatsApp messages to get a clue on this count.

Her family members at Bokaro have been informed and they are expected to reach Kolkata by this evening.

