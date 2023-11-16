Kolkata: 3rd Year English Hons Student of Heritage College Hangs Self At Hostel Room

English Hons Student of Heritage College Hangs Self At Hostel Room | Pixabay

A third-year English honours student at The Heritage College was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at the girls' hostel along EM Bypass on Wednesday morning. The victim, identified as Shabana, a 22-year-old from Bokaro in Jharkhand, was alone in her room as her roommate had left for her hometown on Tuesday.

Authorities revealed that Shabana's room was "loosely latched" from inside, allowing it to be opened with a few pushes from outside. No suicide note was found, leaving investigators puzzled about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

According to an officer at the Anandapur police station, Shabana's tendency to use only her first name was consistent across all official college documents. The incident unfolded when Shabana failed to emerge for breakfast, prompting concern from friends who tried unsuccessfully to contact her. The hostel warden, alarmed by her absence, discovered the grim scene upon entering the room.

The Heritage Group Official statement

Shabana's sudden demise has left the college community in shock. An official from The Heritage Group reported that Shabana appeared "normal" until Tuesday night, engaging in routine activities and socializing with fellow students. However, no discernible signs of distress were noted.

The police, currently treating the case as an unnatural death, have seized Shabana's mobile phone and initiated a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. While her family has been informed and is expected to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday, investigators remain puzzled, as neither friends nor hostel-mates could recall any incidents suggesting Shabana was struggling with depression.

As the authorities await the post-mortem report, the focus turns to gathering insights from Shabana's family to unravel the mystery behind this tragic loss.