e-Paper Get App

Kolhapur University postpones exams amid heavy rains

Western Maharashtra districts have witnessed very heavy rainfall since the last two days, prompting the Kolhapur University to suspend the exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Kolhapur University postpones exams amid heavy rains | ANI and Freepik

Western Maharashtra districts have witnessed very heavy rainfall since the last two days, prompting the Kolhapur University to suspend the exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. Following heavy downpour, the water level of the Panchganga river in Kolhapur has crossed the warning mark, district authorities said.

Some roads in Kolhapur district were closed after water-logging on some stretches, officials from the Public Works Department said. At 10 am on Wednesday, the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir reached 40.2 feet, as against the warning level of 39 feet and the danger mark of 43 feet, officials from the district disaster management cell said.

Due to the heavy rains and subsequent flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts, the examinations of the Kolhapur University scheduled on August 10 and August 11 have been suspended, the district administration said in a statement. The new time table will be announced later, it said.

Read Also
Kerala: Mother, son clear PSC Exam together
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKolhapur University postpones exams amid heavy rains

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan TV channel founder, anchors booked for 'sedition'; journalists condemn

Pakistan TV channel founder, anchors booked for 'sedition'; journalists condemn

Prophet row: SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma, orders to club all FIRs against her and transfer them...

Prophet row: SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma, orders to club all FIRs against her and transfer them...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for united opposition against BJP for 2024 General elections

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for united opposition against BJP for 2024 General elections

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how has India fared since its independence in literacy, other...

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how has India fared since its independence in literacy, other...

2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA looks to start event one day earlier than scheduled

2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA looks to start event one day earlier than scheduled