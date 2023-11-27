Kochin University Stampede: Kerala Govt Seeks Inquiry Report From College Authorities

Students pay tearful tribute to deceased who lost their lives in the stampede At CUSAT Campus on November 25 | ANI

Kochi: After four students lost their lives in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu has asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports.

The stampede happened during a music tech festival at the CUSAT on Saturday evening. Apart from four deaths, over 50 people were also injured, some of whom are critical.

"Proper guidelines are being issued in order to avoid such incidents in future. And we will take all precautionary measures. This is a usual practice the university uses to conduct tech fests and university competitions. This is the first time a tragic incident has occurred," Bindu said.

"So now we will find out the reasons and we'll try to avoid incidents in future. Yeah, they are conducting an inquiry. I have already ordered the Principal Secretary, Higher education and the University Vice Chancellor to submit their reports after that we will give the details," she added.

Shocking incident

Meanwhile, Kerala's Law Minister P Rajeev detailing the tragic incident, said, "This is a shocking incident. We lost three students and one outsider. This happened in Kerala for the first time.

It's an unexpected thing. We came and visited all the patients in the ward. Two patients are in the ICU. Two students are in the ICU of another hospital... We are trying our best to give them the best treatment."

"The government has taken all steps to coordinate all these activities. Police have taken the rescue operations whenever they get the information. And the health minister is directly involved in this. Coordinating all treatment facilities not only in the medical colleges but in the private hospitals also," added P Rajeev.