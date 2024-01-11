Kochi: Migrant Worker Gets Double Life Imprisonment For Murdering College Student | Pixabay

In a groundbreaking verdict, the Additional Sessions Court in North Paravur handed down a double life imprisonment sentence to 44-year-old migrant worker Biju Mollah. The conviction stems from his heinous act of murdering Nimisha Thampi, a college student, in 2018. The court's decision, delivered on January 9, underscores the severity of the crime that occurred during a burglary attempt at Ambunadu, within the Thadiyittaparambu police station limit.

What happened?

The prosecution presented a compelling case against Mollah, a West Bengal resident from Murshidabad, detailing how he fatally slit Nimisha's throat. The incident unfolded on July 30, 2018, when Mollah attempted to snatch Nimisha's grandmother's chain. In a desperate struggle, he seized a kitchen knife, leading to the tragic outcome.

Nimisha's cries alerted her relative Elias, who rushed to her aid but fell victim to Mollah's violent spree. The assailant, later apprehended from an under-construction building half a kilometer away from the crime scene, left a trail of horror in his wake.

Read Also Bihar: Class 3 Student Dies Due To Not Wearing Warm Clothes In Extreme Cold

This verdict serves as a landmark moment, emphasizing the urgency of delivering justice swiftly in cases of violence against women. It sends a powerful message about the importance of ensuring the safety and security of individuals, particularly students, within our society.

(Inputs from PTI)