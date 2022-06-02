 
Know more about NEET PG 2022 topper, Dr. Shagun Batra

Dr. Shagun Batra, in her first attempt, topped the NEET PG 2022 examination. She had recently completed her internship and had begun her preparations in 2nd and 3rd year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022, was declared on June 1, 2022.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET PG 2022 Results in a record 10-day.

Dr. Shagun Batra, in her first attempt, topped the NEET PG 2022 examination. She had recently completed her internship and had begun her preparations in 2nd and 3rd year.  "No matter how many protests, petitions filed, the date was not going to change," Dr. Shagun stated in a public video hosted by a Prepladder. "So I kept myself away from social media and used it for essential information," she added.

"You get a notice from NBE, if it changed, so we will see. So you don't need to bother," said Dr. Batra.

article-image

