KMAT Kerala 2024 Registration Closes Today; Last Chance to Apply!

Today, on February 9, 2024, marks the last day for registration for the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2024, as announced by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE). Candidates aspiring to take the KMAT Kerala 2024 exam can register via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam itself is tentatively scheduled for the last week of February 2024.

Here's a breakdown of essential information regarding KMAT Kerala 2024:

Exam Pattern:

The KMAT 2024 exam will be conducted online in a computer-based test format.

Duration: The total duration of the examination is 180 minutes.

Question Format: The exam comprises 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Marking Scheme: Candidates will receive 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.

Total Marks: The KMAT Kerala 2024 exam is conducted for a total of 720 marks.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess a three-year bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute in Engineering, Arts, Management, Commerce, or other equivalent fields.

Final-year students are also eligible, provided they submit their graduation certificate at the time of admission.

No specific age limit is mentioned for KMAT exam 2024.

Important Dates:

Registration commenced on January 31, 2024.

The last date for registration is February 9, 2024.

The exam is tentatively scheduled for the last week of February 2024.

Qualifying Criteria:

General category candidates must score a minimum aggregate of 50% in the qualifying exam.

Reserved category candidates (SC, ST, PwD) should secure a minimum of 40% marks.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the 'K-MAT 2024 online application' tab.

Fill in the required personal and educational details.

Complete the registration fee payment to finalize the application.

Download and retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For candidates aiming to pursue management studies in Kerala, securing a spot in KMAT Kerala 2024 is a crucial step towards their academic and professional aspirations.