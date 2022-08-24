KMAT 2022 admit card out; here's how to download

KMAT direct link available - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/kmats22022/ | Unsplash

Thiruvananthapuram: Today, August 24, the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2022 session 2 admit card was announced by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE). The KMAT 2022 session 2 exam hall tickets are now available for review and download on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will require their application numbers and passwords in order to download their KMAT admission cards. August 28 will see the administration of the KMAT 2022 test.

There will be 720 possible points awarded for passing the KMAT 2022 session 2 exams. The English language, reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude, data sufficiency, logical reasoning, and general knowledge will all be covered in the paper, in accordance with the KMAT test design. Candidates taking the KMAT exam will receive four marks for each correct response, and one mark will be subtracted for each incorrect response.

For students seeking admission to the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programmes, the Kerala Management Admission Test will be offered online. The KMAT 2022 test will be given between 1:30 and 4:30.

Here's how to download admit card:

CEE.Kerala.gov.in is the official website.

Select the "KMAT 2022 - Candidate's Portal (Session 2)" link from the site.

Your application number and password must be entered.

On the screen, the KMAT 2022 session 2 admit card will appear.

Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

Direct link is also available - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/kmats22022/