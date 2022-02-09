e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

Kindergartens to reopen in Odisha from Feb 14

PTI
Odisha's kindergartens and playschools will reopen on February 14 as the third coronavirus wave begins to decline.

On February 7, nearly a month after being closed due to the third wave of the pandemic, all educational institutions across the state resumed physical classes.

"The government is pleased to allow the reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) from February 14 for the academic session 2021-22," the Information and Public Relations Department announced on Tuesday.

COVID-appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed by the particular private pre-school management, according to the statement.

According to the department, all teaching, non-teaching, and support staff must have received two doses of a COVID vaccination.

It went on to say that school officials should take special care of the young students.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
