'Khoon do, azadi dunga,' Engineering students donate blood on occassion of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary

Engineering students donating blood | IANS

New Delhi: As many as 500 Engineering students donated blood on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at the Maharaja Agrasen Engineering College in Outer Delhi.

The young engineering students participated in the same in order to celebrate 'Parakram Day' to send a message across India that Netaji still inspires the youth.

Doctors associated with Rotary Club and Red Cross Society helped in the blood donation drive.

Organisers of the bllod donation drive | IANS

Blood donation camp | IANS

