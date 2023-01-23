e-Paper Get App
'Khoon do, azadi dunga,' Engineering students donate blood on occassion of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary

The young engineering students participated in the same in order to celebrate 'Parakram Day' to send a message across India that Netaji still inspires the youth.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Engineering students donating blood | IANS
New Delhi: As many as 500 Engineering students donated blood on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at the Maharaja Agrasen Engineering College in Outer Delhi.

Doctors associated with Rotary Club and Red Cross Society helped in the blood donation drive.

