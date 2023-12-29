Kerela: Student Suspended for Alleged Disrespect of Gandhi Statue | Representational Image

The principal of Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies in Choondy, near Aluva, has suspended Adeen Nazar, a fifth-year BCom LLB student and activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), for an indefinite period pending an inquiry, according to various media reports. The suspension comes in response to a video that surfaced, showing Nazar allegedly disrespecting a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus.

In the video, Nazar is seen taking a picture of the Gandhi statue after adorning it with a Christmas wreath. He also puts sunglasses on the statue while making a comment that his actions wouldn't matter since Gandhi was long dead. The principal, Seline Abraham, issued an order stating that Nazar was found prima facie to have insulted the Father of the Nation.

During the suspension period, Nazar is prohibited from entering the college campus. Additionally, an inquiry commission will be appointed to submit a report for further action in the matter. Despite Nazar's previous role as the SFI unit secretary on campus, the district SFI leadership claims that he was removed from the position a month ago.

The video, which went viral on social media after emerging on the day after Christmas, led to further consequences for Nazar. He was booked by the Edathala police based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) State general secretary Al Ameen Ashraf. The charges include IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 426 (mischief). The incident occurred on December 21, and the video, initially posted in the college WhatsApp group, was later taken down due to protests.