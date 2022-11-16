Kerala VC row: Govt calls for special assembly session from Dec 5

Kerala Assembly [Representative Photo] | ANI file Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The war of words between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already reached unprecedented levels, and a new showdown loomed as the LDF government on Wednesday called for a special Assembly session from December 5.

As per the rules, the Cabinet decides the dates and sends it to the Governor for the final clearance and the highlight is they are bringing out a new Bill, which will see easing out the Governor as the Chancellor of Universities.

Consequent to the call for a new session, the Ordinance that was sent to Khan last week on the same topic of removing the Governor as the Chancellor stands negated.

The relation between Khan and Vijayan in particular has been souring for the past few months and the contentious issue was over the way the state Universities are being run.

Khan came out strongly in the way the Kannur Vice Chancellor was given an extension and he wielded the axe owhen he booted out 15 nominated Senate members of the Kerala University after they failed to adhere to his directive.

That case is presently before the Kerala High Court and also is the case where he, based on an apex court order, asked 10 VCs in the state to resign.

Vijayan has been peeved in the way Khan has been acting but the latter said he has nothing personal against anyone and all he wishes is to ensure that things go according to the guidelines of the UGC.

And to show the displeasure against Khan, the CPI-M-led Left staged a protest before the official residence of Khan on Tuesday, but ensuring not to ruffle him further, neither Vijayan or his cabinet ministers took part.

Khan went on record to say that all have the right to protest, but he will not succumb to pressure.



Now all eyes are on the upcoming session and the proposed Bill which is going to be passed even as the Congress-led opposition has made it clear that they will strongly oppose the Bill.