Kerala University announces 6 months maternity leave for girl students

Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur: Announcing a big step for female students, the Kerala University on Monday approved 6-months maternity leave.

The students will have to submit their medical records and doctor's prescriptions to the college authorities upon returning from the leave. As per the TOI report, the university syndicate said the onus would be on the principals of colleges to cross-check the medical records of students who have taken maternity leave and allow them to rejoin the college without having to take admission again or seek the university's approval.

Few weeks back the university had already lowered the minimum required attendance from 75 per cent to 73 per cent due to the menstrual leaves taken by the girl students.

Apart from KU, Cochin University of Science and Technology(CUST) has also offered its students maternity leave of 60 days. CUST was also the first university to provide menstrual leaves to female students.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Thrissur a few days back gave approval to six months of maternity leave for students in various institutions. The decision on the same was taken during a meeting at the university’s headquarters on March 4. “Government had suggested that state universities can sanction six weeks of maternity leave to students. But, KUHS decided to sanction six months’ leave to ensure the health and safety of the mother and her child based on expert opinions,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal.