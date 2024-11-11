 Kerala TET 2024 November Registration To Begin Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Exam On January 18 & 19
Today, November 11, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will begin the online registration and application procedure for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, better known as the KTET November 2024 exam.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
The online registration and application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, also known as the KTET November 2024 exam, will be started by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, November 11. Until November 20, qualified applicants may apply online at ktet.kerala.gov.in for the Kerala TET exam. 

Important date and time:

KTET application open: November 11, 2024

KTET application closes: November 20, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: January 8

Exam Dates:  January 18 and January 19, 2025

Exam shift:

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Application fees:

Application Fee for General Candidates: ₹500

Application Fee for SC/ST and Differently-Abled Candidates: ₹250

How to apply for KTET November 2024:

Step 1: Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in, the website for the KTET exam.

Step 2: Select the November exam registration link.

Step 3: Finish the registration procedure and access your account

Step 4: Complete the application and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Send in your application.

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference. 

Exam pattern:

The KTET exam papers will consist of 150 questions, each worth one mark.

To stay up to date on the most recent details regarding the KTET November exam, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly. 

