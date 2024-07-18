Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 On July 28; Check Guidelines, Admit Card & More!

Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 is set to be conducted on July 28, 2024.

The exam is offered twice a year for 36 different subjects throughout Kerala. The SET exam consists of two papers. There will be a 120-minute exam for each paper. Each applicant receives the same copy of Paper I. General knowledge is covered in Part (A), and teaching aptitude is covered in Part (B). Paper I has 60 questions divided into Parts A and B. Each question will have one mark assigned to it.

The test in Paper II will be specific to the postgraduate (PG) field of specialization of the candidate. With the exception of mathematics and statistics, each of the 120 questions in Paper II's subjects will be worth one mark. There will be 80 questions in math and statistics, each worth 1.5 marks.

Important Dates | Official Website

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the center one hour before the commencement of the exam. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colours and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

Important Details To Note

In order to guarantee the standards of instruction in the higher secondary course, the Kerala State Government has decided to hold the State Eligibility Test for candidates to be selected as non-vocational teachers in VHSE and higher secondary school teachers. The State Eligibility Test (SET) must be passed in order to be appointed as a Higher Secondary School Teacher in the State, per the current Special Rules.

The SET exam is administered in accordance with the syllabus that has been approved by the Board of Examinations. The Keralan government assigned the State Eligibility Test to the LBS Centre for Science and Technology in 2002. Kerala's Higher Secondary Schools require applicants to take the State Eligibility Test before hiring new instructors.