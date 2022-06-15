Kerala SSLC Results 2022 : Kerala SSLC revaluation applications will start and conclude on these dates

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in | PTI

At 4 p.m, on Wednesday, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations declared the Kerala Class 10 result 2022. Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. By providing their roll number and date of birth, students can check their Kerala Board SSLC result 2022.

It was also revealed during the press conference that Kerala SSLC revaluation applications will start on June 16, and conclude by June 21 at keralaresults.nic.in.



Students can check the results at the following websites :

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Here's how to check the results :

Please go to the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the 'SSLC Kerala Results 2022' link.

Fill in the login information and click the submit button.

The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Examine the results and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of the same in case you need it again.

The pass percentage of Kerala SSLC results 2022 is 99.26%.

The Board has decided that they will not provide any grace marks to students who sat for the SSLC examination this year.